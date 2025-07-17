3 hours ago

Experienced Ghanaian trainer, Annor Walker has implored Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus to put in more effort in order to succeed at new club Tottenham Hotpsur.

The 24-year-old winger recently completed a staggering £55 million transfer from West Ham United to Spurs, signing a six-year deal that landed him with the North London club.

However, the former Black Galaxies gaffer has admonished the former Ajax talisman to double his effort in order to overcome the challenge ahead.

“Kudus face a daunting challenge at Tottenham compared to his days at West Ham United. I will urge him to work extra hard and commit himself to succeed at the club. It will prudent for him to put monetary issues behind him and make name for himself at Tottenham. He should be thinking about laurels” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

With this move, the former FC Nordsjaelland star becomes the most expensive Ghanaian player in history, surpassing Thomas Partey.

Despite being on the radar of numerous clubs, the talented winger opted to join Tottenham Hotspurs, who are set to comete in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

Kudus' arrival is expected to add flair and to bolster new manager, Thomas Franks' squad as they look to challenge both domestically and at the continental front in the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian international made 80 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers in his two-year spell, notching 19 goals and producing 13 assists.