22 minutes ago

One of the celebrity marriages that lasted for a very short period was that of a Ghanaian TV personality and life coach, Nancy who has taken to Instagram to celebrate her split.

Ms Nancy who hosts the Gh One TV’s adult show “Duvet”, took to social media to celebrate her divorce in a rare manner which has attracted eyeballs and admiration for her.

Posting a photo from her wedding day, she wrote “Celebrating My Divorce. I am very grateful to God for the grace of getting married once even though it was a very short one. Very grateful that I was honoured by a man who adored me and wanted to share his life with me”.

One fan with the handle @adomabenaagyenimboateng, replying her post wrote “Wow, you are strong, and now I love you even more” and another said “It's well Mom, God has a plan for you, it will surely come to pass”

Read the details of Ms Nancy’s post below.

“Celebrating My Divorce. I am very grateful to God for the grace of getting married once even though it was a very short one.

Very grateful that I was honoured by a man who adored me and wanted to share his life with me. I am equally grateful that the marriage brought me to my divine location to fulfil my divine destiny.

Grateful that I had the grace and confidence to accept its turnout. When I think about this day, which I rarely do, I feel very grateful for it, even though It didn't take me to the land of happily ever after, it took me to the land of impact and relevance.

When you plan and pray about something and it doesn't work out, maybe it really didn't have to work out. Cry, sleep, get up and live. Yes, I will love again and again and again. NB: the man in the picture is my father walking me down the aisle."