Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman made his debut for Brighton and Hove Albion in their pre-season match against Kashima Antlers in Japan.
The 19-year-old forward, who traveled with the team to Tokyo for their pre-season tour, was included in the starting lineup.
The Premier League side dominated the match, securing a commanding 5-1 victory on Wednesday morning.
Fellow summer arrival, Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh, opened the scoring in the 15th minute, giving Brighton a 1-0 lead at halftime.
After the break, Brighton's entire lineup was replaced. Jeremy Sarmiento and Yasin Ayari scored two quick goals in the second half, followed by a brace from Amario Cozier-Duberry, extending the lead to 5-0.
Homare Tokuda scored a late consolation goal for Kashima Antlers.
Brighton will continue their pre-season preparations with a match against Tokyo Verdy, as they gear up for the upcoming Premier League season.
