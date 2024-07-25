3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman made his debut for Brighton and Hove Albion in their pre-season match against Kashima Antlers in Japan.

The 19-year-old forward, who traveled with the team to Tokyo for their pre-season tour, was included in the starting lineup.

The Premier League side dominated the match, securing a commanding 5-1 victory on Wednesday morning.

Fellow summer arrival, Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh, opened the scoring in the 15th minute, giving Brighton a 1-0 lead at halftime.

After the break, Brighton's entire lineup was replaced. Jeremy Sarmiento and Yasin Ayari scored two quick goals in the second half, followed by a brace from Amario Cozier-Duberry, extending the lead to 5-0.

Homare Tokuda scored a late consolation goal for Kashima Antlers.

Brighton will continue their pre-season preparations with a match against Tokyo Verdy, as they gear up for the upcoming Premier League season.