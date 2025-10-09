2 hours ago

A Ghanaian woman residing in Ohio, identified as Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, has been found dead in her apartment, with reports suggesting she had been deceased for around three weeks before her body was discovered.

Gertrude, aged between 32 and 34, was formerly a member of The Maker’s House Chapel in Accra and had recently completed her master’s degree in the United States.

According to U.S.-based blogger De God Son TV, she may have been struggling with depression prior to her death. Local police reportedly found her decomposed body in her apartment after neighbours raised concerns.

Friends and acquaintances say they have made several attempts to contact her family in Ghana but have so far been unable to locate any relatives.

Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky, who was at the scene with De God Son, said they contacted police after losing communication with Gertrude for several days. She recounted how they entered the apartment with the help of the leasing office, only to find that she had died weeks earlier.

“I went to check up on her this morning because I felt uneasy … we opened the door and found she had died a couple of weeks ago. RIP, Getty,” Yaa Nicky said emotionally.

The tragic discovery has sparked sorrow and reflection within the Ghanaian community in the U.S., with many calling for increased mental health awareness and support among immigrants, particularly those living alone or far from their families.

