4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Raymond Anokye Asante announced his return in spectacular fashion, scoring a hat-trick in under 21 minutes to inspire Charleroi B to a sensational victory over Royal Union Tubize-Braine.

The 21-year-old struck three times in a blistering spell that turned the game on its head, leaving the opposition stunned and underlining his attacking quality.

Asante’s performance was all the more impressive given the context. The young forward has only recently returned to action after a spell on the sidelines through injury and is still working his way back to full sharpness with the Charleroi reserve side.

His clinical finishing and intelligent movement suggested a player eager to make up for lost time, as he took full advantage of his opportunity to start and led the line with confidence.

The hat-trick will come as a major boost for both player and club, with Charleroi hopeful that Asante’s goalscoring display signals a turning point in his season.

For the Ghanaian youngster, it was a reminder of his potential and a clear statement that he is ready to push for a bigger role as his fitness continues to improve.