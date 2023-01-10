1 hour ago

Belgian-born Ghanaian youngster Ebenezer Agyei has announced his departure from Belgian club RSC Anderlecht after spending seven years at the Belgian giants.

The player took to his Instagram page to announce that he has departed the Belgian club after his lengthy stay.

"After having spent 7 seasons at Anderlecht. It is time for me to leave. It was a good course, full of adventure and nice tournaments but my story is over in Anderlecht. Thank you to the coaches that I have worked with within the club, the players, the staff and the supporters," he wrote.

Agyei joined Anderlecht as a child, playing for Anderlecht Youth and Anderlecht U18. He and his twin brother Enock Agyei signed professional contracts in 2020.

The defender never played for the Anderlecht first team and is eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents.