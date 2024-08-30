2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo played a pivotal role for Maccabi Tel-Aviv as they secured a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League with an impressive 5-1 away win over Serbian side Backa Topola.

Addo, who was in the starting lineup for the crucial second leg, made an immediate impact by scoring twice in the opening minutes of the match.

He found the net in the 2nd and 6th minutes, giving Tel-Aviv an early lead and setting the tone for a dominant display by the Israeli club.

The team's attacking momentum continued with goals from Dutch-born Ghanaian Tyrese Asante, as well as Israeli internationals Dor Turgeman and Ido Shahar, sealing a commanding 8-1 aggregate victory.

This followed a 3-0 win in the first leg at Bloomfield Stadium.

The victory propels Maccabi Tel-Aviv into the Europa League group stage, where they await the draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco to determine their group-stage opponents.

Addo, who has been in fine form, will be hoping for another starting opportunity when Tel-Aviv faces Maccabi Petach Tikva on September 1 in the Israeli Premier League.

The 21-year-old has already scored two goals in three appearances in both the Europa League and the Israeli Premier League this season, underlining his growing influence in the team.