Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Donkor has signed a scholarship deal with English Championship side Blackpool for the next two years.

The English-born player with Ghanaian parents is adept at playing as a full back or as a midfielder and will join Blackpools Academy.

An official announcement was made on the club's twitter handle announcing the deal for the talented youngsters;

"We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Kwaku Donkor. Kwaku joins the Club ahead of the 2021/22 North West Youth Alliance campaign and signs a two-year scholarship"they tweeted on Wednesday.

Speaking after completing his move to the club, the sensational youngster added: “It’s a very good moment for me and my family. Hard work pays off, and I’m just happy to sign for Blackpool. Hopefully, it’s the first of many!”

The youngster joins the club from Onside Football Academy and will be hoping to shine in the Academy to pave a way for him into senior football.