4 hours ago

Malian young attacker Levy Nene has expressed his excitement after securing a long-term contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, following his impressive performances at the recent Gothia Cup with the Right to Dream Academy.

Nene's move to FC Nordsjaelland coincides with that of his former schoolmate and soccer friend, Caleb Yirenkyi, further adding to his enthusiasm for the opportunity ahead.

"I am super excited to have signed the contract with FC Nordsjaelland. I see it as a fantastic opportunity to be part of such a talented environment," Nene shared, reflecting his eagerness to contribute to his new team.

"I can't wait to get started and give everything I have on the pitch," he added, highlighting his determination to make an impact.

Nene is inspired by the success stories of previous graduates from the Right to Dream Academy, including Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have thrived after transitioning to FC Nordsjaelland.

With their examples in mind, Nene is motivated to follow suit and make his mark at the club.

Armed with both talent and determination, Nene is poised to seize the opportunity at FC Nordsjaelland and advance his football career to new heights.