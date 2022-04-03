1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe made his debut for Scottish side Dundee United on Saturday, 2 April 2022 in the Scottish Premier League.

The winger was handed some 11 minutes on the pitch after joining the club in November 2021 in Dundee United's 1-1 draw against Hibernian at the Easter Road Stadium.

Anim Cudjoe was introduced into the game in the 79th minute for Mark Mcnulty and was impressive in his brief cameo.

The former Asante Kotoko youngster had 75% pass accuracy and nearly scored a late goal for his but could only find the side netting.

The Dundee United match report read: ''The introduction of Mathew Anim-Cudjoe seemed to spark life into the attack and Arab contingent behind the goal, the Ghanaian’s entry to the pitch greeted with a loud cheer along with his first touch in a United shirt.

''Anim-Cudjoe went for the near-post in the 89th minute after dancing inside Newell but the ball skidded into the side-netting.''