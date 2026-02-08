7 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Richardson Takyi Junior has made a dream start to life in Spain, scoring his second goal in two games to help Inter Ibiza CD to a 2–0 home victory over UD Alcudia in the Spanish Tercera Federación.

The 21-year-old forward was again on target as Inter Ibiza continued their impressive form, with Takyi Jr underlining his early impact since joining the club. It marked back-to-back goals for the former West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) and UD Santamarta attacker, who is quickly settling into his new surroundings.

Takyi Jr’s goal helped settle the contest at home and capped another confident display, as Inter Ibiza controlled proceedings to secure all three points. His sharp movement and composure in front of goal have already caught the attention of fans, who see him as a key addition to the squad.

Having come through the renowned WAFA system in Ghana, Takyi Jr has long been tipped as a player with potential, and his early performances in Spain suggest he is ready to take the next step in his career.

With two goals in two games, the young Ghanaian has kicked off his spell in the Spanish lower leagues in emphatic fashion, raising hopes that he could play a central role for Inter Ibiza as the season unfolds.