Ghanaian defender Stephen Acquah has signed with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for the 2024/25 season.

The 18-year-old joins from the Right to Dream Academy, FC Nordsjaelland's feeder club in Ghana.

Initially, Acquah will be integrated into the U19 squad before transitioning to the senior team.

This pathway mirrors the developmental journey taken by notable graduates such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman.

Expressing his excitement, Acquah said, "I am very happy to sign a contract with this fantastic club. I am ready to learn and develop every single day and to listen to the many good people in the club. I will give my very best for FCN and I feel ready to take this next step in my development."

FC Nordsjaelland will conclude their season with an away match against FC Copenhagen on Sunday, aiming to secure third place in the league.