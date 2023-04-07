4 days ago

Ghanaian actress and business owner, Beverly Afaglo is the latest to claim that youth in the country sleep on the job when offered employment.

On the account of Beverly, young men, and women who cry out for being unemployed fail to deliver when offered an opportunity by business owners and instead collapse the market with their unprofessional attitude.

A number of employers have labelled Ghanaian youth as lazy. This has attracted backlash from a section of the public who have refuted the claim.

Beverly who is operating a shawarma business in Accra narrated how some employees exhibit poor performance and yet expected higher salaries from her.

In a 2023 interview with blogger Zionfelix, she shared the struggles of setting up her business after a fire destroyed her Tema residence back in August 2021.

"It is not easy running a business in Ghana. People will sabotage you and getting workers is tough. People are always crying on social media about unemployment. It is all a lie because they don't need any job, they are lazy.

"The youth are lazy because they think that once you are born, you start walking...it is a process but without any experience, they expect so much...we consider transportation and all that but the people after experiencing the pressure at work are quick to quit after two weeks...riders can also stress you," she disclosed.

The mother of two explained how she deals with unserious employees who exhibit a lack of commitment.

She added: "When you show such an attitude I will fire you but I am the kind of person who will embrace you."

Watch the video below:

Credit: Ghanaweb