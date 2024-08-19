2 hours ago

Award-wining musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has refuted claims of hardship in Ghana.

He is of the view that the hardship being propagated by the opposition is their own creation to paint the current government black.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong challenged whoever believes in the NDC’s claim of hardship to visit pubs and lounges at night to see how Ghanaian youth are enjoying life.

He was speaking on Fox FM on the sidelines of the NPP manifesto launch when he made this wild claim.

“The claims of hardship in Ghana is cosmetic and a figment of their imagination. If you think there is hardship in Ghana, visit pubs and lounges at night and you’ll see how Ghanaian youth are chilling at night.

This is a clear indication that there is no hardship. I acknowledge that after COVID things have not been the same but that is a global phenomenon.