Ghanaian youth international, Robin Polley says he is elated with his performances for Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

The 22-year old has been outstanding for the Eerste divisie side since joining them on loan from ADO Den Haag in the January transfer widow.

The Ghana U23 wing back, has featured in all six matches since his arrival at Dordrecht, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

"I am personally impressive with my performance so far, it’s always good to have enough playing time as a player and that is exactly what I am enjoying here,”Polley told SportsworldGhana in an interview.

"It’s a good feeling that I have started in all the six matches I have played so far, really good and everyone who has watched my game is really positive about my performance,” he added.