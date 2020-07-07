2 hours ago

Political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Mohammed Abass has described the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running for candidate John Dramani Mahama as a magical choice that will give the National Democratic Congress greater chances at winning the 2020 presidential election.

He said the former education minister poses a lot of competence, integrity, commands a lot of respect and appeals to the people in academia.

Mohammed Abass noted the running mate has garnered a lot of experience in her professional and political career to partner the NDC candidate.

To those arguing that choosing a woman was not the best, he asked the public to disregard them.

He opined for a major political party to select a woman as a running mate, was the best decision and the party should be commended because the NDC has in the past promised to create better opportunities for women and this is coming at the right time.

“I think Ghanaians don’t have a problem with a woman being a Vice President. This is a good time for women to be given the nod. Both the NDC and NPP had in the past promised to give women the opportunity to serve in higher office. So for me, this is a better time. Ghanaians are ready for a woman to occupy a higher office like that.”

He made the remarks in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.