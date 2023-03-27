56 minutes ago

Ghanaians on social media have descended heavily on former Black Stars coach Otto Addo for his decision to leave out Joseph Paintsil for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following his cameo appearance against Angola in the 1-1 draw game this evening at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda in the 2023 AFCON qualifier, Ghanaians are questioning why he was snubbed.

Paintsil was the architect of Ghana's equalizer as he dribble from the right flank and laid the pass for Osman Bukari to strike home first time to make it 1-1 after Angola had taken the lead from a contentious penalty decision.

The Genk winger was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released on 2nd November 2022 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, the winger was among the most in-form Ghanaian players playing in Europe but then Black Stars coach Otto Addo did not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September 2022 when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger had six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions at the time for Genk and more than most of Ghana's forwards.

According to the player then coach Otto Addo told him that football was not all about goals and assists.

REACTIONS BELOW: