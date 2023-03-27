4 hours ago

Jubilee House is toping Twitter over what many have described as LGBTQ+ lighting at the seat of government.

This is barely 24 hours after the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit.

The lighting was part of decorations used to welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris to the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

In a picture that has gone viral, the lighting, which was expected to be in the colours of Ghana and the USA, turned out as a rainbow flag which is known as the gay pride flag or simply the pride flag.

Following this representation Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their view.

A Twitter user said “Pray for Mother Ghana. LGBTQI colours at Jubilee House? All because of The Vice President of the United States Of America, Kamala Harris is in Ghana.”

“All said and done, the Seat of Government has officially accepted the LGBTQ+ by displaying their colours at the Flagstaff (Jubilee) House. Pray for mother Ghana under this misguided Akuffo Addo Government,” another user said

Below are some of the reactions

Source: GhanaWeb