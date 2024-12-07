1 hour ago

Today, December 7, 2024, 18,774,159 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at about 40,647 polling stations nationwide.

This is a 10.25% increment compared to the 17,027,641 registered voters in the 2020 election.

The presidential race has 12 candidates seeking to occupy the Jubilee House for the next four years.

However, it is an open secret that it’s a two-horse race between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

This highly anticipated exercise is the ninth general election under the Fourth Republic.

More than 18 million registered voters will decide the nation’s next president and the composition of the 275-member Parliament.

Both candidates have run intensive campaigns, with polls indicating a close contest.