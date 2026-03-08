7 hours ago

Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has urged Ghanaians to play an active role in shaping the country’s future through innovation, hard work, and unity.

According to Dr. Agyepong, Ghana’s progress will not be driven by spectators but by individuals who believe in the country’s potential and are prepared to work tirelessly to achieve it.

He noted that prioritising innovation over complacency, hard work over excuses, and unity over division will enable citizens to overcome challenges and drive national development.

Dr. Agyepong made the remarks in a statement ahead of the 69th Ghana Independence Day celebrations in Accra.

He also highlighted the importance of sustained efforts to create opportunities, develop industries, protect the environment, and empower the next generation to pursue bold and transformative ideas.

The business leader further called on citizens in Ghana and across the African continent to remain committed to strengthening institutions that can endure and inspire future generations.

Dr. Agyepong expressed optimism about Ghana’s prospects, stating that the country’s future remains bright if citizens work together to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.