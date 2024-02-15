3 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day ministerial shakeup has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In a decision which some people say has come too late, some ministers were sacked while others were re-assigned with new appointments also made.

In fulfilment of the desires and expectations of many Ghanaians, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his duties.

Road Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta, Sanitation Minister; Dr Freda Prempeh, Minister for Environment, Techonology and Innovation; Kwaku Afriyie and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu among others have all been asked.

Also, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been moved to the Housing Ministry, while his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar takes as the substantive Minister.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the Office of the President with Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey appointed as his successor.

The recent reshuffle has impacted about 13 ministers of state, comprising 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

However, some Ghanaians on X formerly Twitter have opined this would not have any massive impact on the 2024 general elections but others have welcomed the changes.