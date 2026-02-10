6 hours ago

Ghana’s banking sector is quietly undergoing a major transformation, as customers increasingly turn away from traditional cash channels in favor of mobile-first financial services.

The 2025 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey highlights this shift. ATM usage fell sharply to 16 percent in 2025, down from 34 percent in 2024, reflecting a growing preference for digital alternatives.

Meanwhile, mobile money usage surged to 80 percent, the highest level since 2022 and a seven-point increase from the previous year. The data underscores a clear trend: convenience, speed, and reliability now outweigh physical access to cash for Ghanaian consumers.

Despite this growth in mobile money, banks’ mobile banking apps are facing challenges. Weekly usage dropped to 44 percent in 2025, down from 50 percent in 2024, marking a second consecutive year of decline. This trend is notable because apps are intended to serve as banks’ primary digital engagement channels. Interestingly, customer satisfaction with mobile apps improved, with ease of use and system availability rising to 81.4 and 80.7 percent, respectively.

USSD banking remains an important channel, especially for balance inquiries, airtime purchases, and fund transfers. About 26 percent of respondents report using USSD weekly, highlighting the ongoing relevance of low-data, always-available solutions. KPMG notes that this resilience underscores the need for inclusivity and reliability in Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

ATMs, once a symbol of banking reach and strength, are rapidly losing relevance but remain useful for occasional cash withdrawals. They still rank among the top three monthly channels for Millennials.

Overall, the survey reveals that digital success in banking is no longer about the number of channels offered, but the effectiveness of the channels that work. Customers now prioritize convenience, reliability, security, and transparency.

For banks and payment service providers, the challenge has shifted from encouraging digital adoption to ensuring digital relevance. As Ghana’s economy stabilizes and digital usage grows, the message is clear: banking must be fast, frictionless, and mobile.