2 hours ago

Hon. Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, has advised Ghanaians to support local businesses.

He noted that this will contribute in a variety of ways to the expansion of Ghana's economy.

Speaking during the opening of a Reproductive Health facility for the Tapa community in the Biakoye District of the Oti area, he praised Dr. Stephen Nyarko Sharp, CEP of Imboost Herbal Mixture, for his outstanding assistance to the Traditional Area.

He praised the numerous contributions Dr. Sharp has made to the community, such as the installation of street lights throughout the Tapa neighborhood, financial assistance for various schools, and the current construction of a new health center to replace the outdated one.

He exhorts other residents to follow in his charitable deeds as according to him, government cannot meet all of the needs of citizens.

He urged the natives to band together to address some of the pressing issues that communities are dealing with.

Dr. Stephen Nyarko Sharp pledged his continuos support for the people of Tapa and its surroundings, and Ghana as a whole.