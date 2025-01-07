1 hour ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate in the just-ended 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that Ghanaians are eagerly anticipating the promises made by President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

According to NAPO, Mahama had promised the nation that he would reduce the price of kenkey from 5 Ghana cedis to 1 cedi, stabilize the dollar at a peg of 5 cedis, and also help farmers with chicken breeds for poultry.

Speaking in an interview shared on social media, NAPO is heard saying that all eyes are on Mahama to fulfil his promise to alleviate the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

"President Mahama said he would bring back the dollar to 5 cedis, he said we would buy kenkey for 1 cedi, and he said he would let Ghanaians get day-old chicks for poultry and get money. So that is what we are waiting to materialize. That is what he told Ghanaians, so we are all waiting," he said.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on Monday, December 9, declared Mahama the winner in the 2024 presidential elections with a total of 6,328,397 votes.

Dr. Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes.

Mahama's party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), achieved historic success by gaining a majority in Parliament.

Mahama will assume office on January 7, 2025.