1 day ago

Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his electric start to the 2025/26 Championship season, scoring a first-half brace as Coventry City thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5–0 at Hillsborough, climbing to the top of the table and extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian striker set the tone early, netting inside three minutes with a sharp close-range finish after Wednesday failed to clear a corner. His second — a composed strike after dispossessing Dominic Iorfa — capped a dominant opening half-hour.

Thomas-Asante’s Impact in the English EFL Championship this season:



Five (5) goals



Three (3) assists



Nine (9) games



Eight (8) goal involvements

He nearly completed a hat-trick after the break, forcing a superb save fr om Ethan Horvath with a powerful header — a moment that summed up his relentless pressing, intelligent movement, and clinical edge.

Coventry’s Collective Brilliance continued with Haji Wright adding a third before halftime. Ellis Simms slotted home the fourth goal for Frank Lampard's side before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto sealed the rout late on in the game.

Under Chelsea former midfielder and manager Frank Lampard, Coventry are emerging as promotion contenders, with Thomas-Asante fast becoming the talisman of their campaign.

Thomas-Asante’s form adds to the growing list of Ghanaian forwards excelling in Europe, alongside Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, and could spark fresh conversations around his inclusion in Otto Addo’s Black Stars setup after having scored in his last game for the Black Stars during the Unity Cup game against Nigeria when he grabbed the consolation in a 2-1 loss back in May.