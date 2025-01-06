2 hours ago

Ghana’s Eighth Parliament will be officially dissolved today, January 6, 2025, at 9 a.m., paving the way for the Ninth Parliament to begin at midnight.

The dissolution will occur during the final sitting of the current Parliament, which will be chaired by Speaker Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, after all pending business has been concluded.

The Eighth Parliament has been one of the most contentious in Ghana's history, as both the NPP and the NDC secured 137 seats each.

It was an independent candidate who decided to align with the NPP, giving them a majority in the House.

Following the dissolution, the newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in at midnight, marking the official start of the Ninth Parliament.

The transition will also include the election of a new Speaker of Parliament through secret balloting.

On January 5, 2025, the president-elect endorsed the current Speaker and instructed parliamentarians to nominate him for re-election.