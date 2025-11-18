2 days ago

The Black Stars received a morale boost on Monday as Ghana’s Ambassador to Korea, Kojo Choi, paid a special visit during their final training session at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Ambassador Choi spent time with the players and technical team, offering words of encouragement as Otto Addo’s side prepares to face South Korea in Tuesday’s international friendly. His presence underscored the importance of national pride and support as the team continues its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The ambassador’s visit added an extra layer of motivation for the squad, which has been hit by injuries and absences but remains determined to deliver a strong performance in Seoul.