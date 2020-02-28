57 minutes ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Asare Asiedu has visited the Black Maidens to motivate the team ahead of Scnday’s U17 Women World Cup Qualifiers Clash, just after the team touched down in Monrovia

According to the ambassador, he has the Black Maidens at heart and when news of the team’s arrival got to his outfit, he had to make time to visit on his way to a very important assignment.

He welcomed and assured the team of total support whiles admonishing them not to be complacent on Sunday.

“I want to welcome all of you handlers and the team and to urge you that you have the ‘Black Star’ at stake to carry on your shoulders and am urging you all not to be complacent.

“Play with all the seriousness because you have made a lot of sacrifices to get here. Play as much as you can, beat the team sufficiently well so that every Ghanaian will be proud of your achievements.”

“Our people back home will be proud of you and we are confident that you will do it easily and deliver the goals for us”.

On behave of the team, captain Basira Alhassan was grateful to His Excellency Asare Asiedu for making time out of his busy schedules to visit and assured him that the team will deliver on Sunday.

The team is currently having its first training session at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium.