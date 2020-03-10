15 minutes ago

The Ghanaians worldwide have been commended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the United States of America (USA), His Excellency Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah.

According to him, Ghanaians are “hard-working, brilliant, industrious and peaceful people”.

Ambassador Adjei-Barwuah made the assertion when he joined Ghanaian in the U.S to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary celebration at the Ghana Embassy, Washington DC.

In a statement to wish all Ghanaians in the Diaspora a Happy Independence Day, he said: “Although we continue to face several challenges, we have remained peaceful, politically stable, socially relevant and economically strong”.

“Ghanaians all over the world are counted among the most hard-working, brilliant, industrious and peaceful people”, the statement added.

Several Ghanaian residents in the U.S were spotted at the event. Notable amongst them was the Public Relations Officer of 3G Media, Lady G.

Other ambassadors from different countries also graced the occasion.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah and his entourage, joined Agape Life Ministries in Laurel, Maryland for the 63rd Independence Anniversary Church Service.

Below is Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah's 6th March statement:

On behalf of the entire staff of the Embassy of Ghana in the United States of America, I wish all Ghanaians in the Diaspora a Happy Independence Day.

Sixty-three years ago, our country embarked on a journey of freedom and became an independent nation in charge of her own affairs.

Although we continue to face several challenges, we have remained peaceful, politically stable, socially relevant and economically strong.

Ghanaians all over the world are counted among the most hard-working, brilliant, industrious and peaceful people.

May the remembrance of this historic day guide us to do more for our country and encourage us to safeguard the peace and stability we enjoy.

Happy Independence Day and God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!

H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah