H.E. Mrs Sabah Zita Benson on Friday paid a working visit to Housing Dilemmas CIC, a Chelmsford-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting single adults facing homelessness through tenancy sustainment guidance and temporary supported accommodation.

During the visit, H.E. Mrs Benson met with staff and residents, toured the facilities, and learned more about the organisation’s transitional housing model, which provides stability and structured support to individuals at risk of homelessness and reoffending.

In her remarks, she highlighted the fragile circumstances that can lead to homelessness, noting that “sometimes just one missed pay cheque can result in losing a home.”

She emphasised that shelter, food and clothing are life’s most basic necessities, and that once these fundamental needs are secured, individuals are better positioned to pursue education, employment and other life aspirations.

Drawing from Ghana’s strong communal culture, she underscored the importance of family and community support systems in helping vulnerable individuals regain stability.

She commended Housing Dilemmas CIC for its holistic and restorative approach, which not only provides accommodation but also offers a pathway to dignity and long-term reintegration.

Residents at the house benefit from a range of services including mental wellbeing programmes, life coaching, and wraparound tailored support.

The organisation also fosters a sense of belonging through community-building initiatives such as seasonal grocery support, birthday celebrations and regular house meetings.

Housing Dilemmas CIC warmly welcomed the Ghana High Commission delegation, reaffirming its commitment to dignity, restoration and second chances for those navigating housing insecurity.

The visit underscored the shared values of compassion, community and empowerment, and highlighted the vital role of collaborative efforts in addressing homelessness at the local level.