6 hours ago

In a display of sheer determination and skill, Ghana's Black Starlets orchestrated an incredible comeback, clinching a resounding 5-1 victory against Kazakhstan in their third match of the UEFA U16 International Development tournament in Russia.

Despite conceding an early goal from Kurmanakhan in the 21st minute, Laryea Kingston's side remained unwavering in their resolve, sticking to their game plan and eventually reaping significant rewards.

Captain Benjamin Tsevanyo ignited the turnaround, striking a crucial goal in the 42nd minute to level the score and inject renewed energy into the Ghanaian squad.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Joseph Narbi showcased his scoring prowess with a goal just two minutes later, propelling Ghana into the lead and shifting the momentum firmly in their favor.

Narbi continued his impressive performance moments before halftime, finding the back of the net once again to extend Ghana's lead and leave Kazakhstan reeling.

In the second half, Ghana maintained their dominance, with Abdulai Nortey adding to the tally with a clinical finish in the 14th minute, further solidifying Ghana's commanding position in the match.

The onslaught didn't stop there, as Benjamin Hanson put the finishing touches on the victory with a fifth goal, extinguishing any hope of a Kazakhstan comeback and sealing Ghana's triumph in emphatic fashion.

This remarkable win marks Ghana's second consecutive victory in the tournament, following their earlier success against Serbia with the same commanding scoreline.

Despite a challenging start to their campaign with a defeat against the host nation, Ghana's resilience and unwavering determination have propelled them back into contention, signaling their intent to make a mark on the international stage.