1 hour ago

Ghanaian international defender Bridget Adu has led TUT FC to clinch the Egypt Women's Premier League title with two matches to spare after a crucial victory over Pyramids FC.

TUT FC, affiliated with the Right to Dream Academy community, secured their second title since establishment a year ago, having previously claimed the Egypt League Cup.

Adu, 24, joined the club at the beginning of the ongoing season and quickly made her mark as a key player in the first team.

The dynamic center-back has been instrumental in TUT FC's success, featuring in all 29 matches and contributing seven goals to their triumphant campaign.

Sitting atop the league standings with 85 points and a game in hand, TUT FC now eyes participation in the UNAF qualifiers, aiming to secure a spot in next season's CAF Women's Champions League.

With extensive experience representing Ghana at various levels, including the Black Maidens, Black Princesses, and the senior national team, the Black Queens, Adu brings a wealth of knowledge to TUT FC.

Her previous stints with local clubs like Oforikrom Ladies FC, Sea Lions FC, and Berry Ladies, coupled with international experience at French side Thonon Evian and Turkey's Atasheir Belediyespor, highlight her pedigree and leadership on the field.