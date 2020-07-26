The Ghana Health Service says some 582 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded. This brings the country’s total tally to 32,437.
With the death toll still at 161, GHS says it has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries with active cases now at 3,349.
Out of this number, eight are in critical condition, five on ventilators and 23 others in severe conditions.
In its tweet, GHS also explained that the new numbers are from “samples taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23”.
Total of 582 new cases were reported on July 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/cV1hre8VC5
— Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) July 26, 2020
The Service further said Greater Accra remains the region with the most case count and active cases with 16,716, and 1,773 respectively.
While the Ashanti Region has a total of 7,866 cases, Western Region and Central Regions follow closely with 2,539 and 2,539 cases each.
Find the case count per region below:
Greater Accra Region – 16,716
Ashanti Region – 7,866
Western Region – 2,539
Central Region – 1,349
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 577
Bono East Region – 434
Bono Region – 426
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 121
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
