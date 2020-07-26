1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service says some 582 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded. This brings the country’s total tally to 32,437.

With the death toll still at 161, GHS says it has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries with active cases now at 3,349.

Out of this number, eight are in critical condition, five on ventilators and 23 others in severe conditions.

In its tweet, GHS also explained that the new numbers are from “samples taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23”.

Total of 582 new cases were reported on July 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/cV1hre8VC5

— Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) July 26, 2020

The Service further said Greater Accra remains the region with the most case count and active cases with 16,716, and 1,773 respectively.

While the Ashanti Region has a total of 7,866 cases, Western Region and Central Regions follow closely with 2,539 and 2,539 cases each.

Find the case count per region below:

Greater Accra Region – 16,716

Ashanti Region – 7,866

Western Region – 2,539

Central Region – 1,349

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 577

Bono East Region – 434

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 121

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9