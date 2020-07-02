1 hour ago

Ghana has recorded 393 new cases of the novel Coronavirus.

The total case count according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website is now at 18,134 with 117 deaths.

13,550 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered or discharged, the GHS reported.

As of July 1, 2020, the country's active cases is now at 4,467.

Per the case count for the 16 regions, the Greater Accra Region leads with 10,087 cases. The Ashanti Region follows with 3,676 cases whilst the Western Region has 1,556 cases.

Find below the breakdown of cases per regions:

Greater Accra Region - 10,087

Ashanti Region - 3,676

Western Region - 1,556

Central Region - 973

Eastern Region - 668

Volta Region - 346

Upper East Region - 274

Northern Region - 137

Oti Region - 112

Western North Region - 102

Bono East Region - 89

Savannah Region - 42

Upper West Region - 40

Bono Region - 18

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 6