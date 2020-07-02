Ghana has recorded 393 new cases of the novel Coronavirus.
The total case count according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website is now at 18,134 with 117 deaths.
13,550 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered or discharged, the GHS reported.
As of July 1, 2020, the country's active cases is now at 4,467.
Per the case count for the 16 regions, the Greater Accra Region leads with 10,087 cases. The Ashanti Region follows with 3,676 cases whilst the Western Region has 1,556 cases.
Find below the breakdown of cases per regions:
Greater Accra Region - 10,087
Ashanti Region - 3,676
Western Region - 1,556
Central Region - 973
Eastern Region - 668
Volta Region - 346
Upper East Region - 274
Northern Region - 137
Oti Region - 112
Western North Region - 102
Bono East Region - 89
Savannah Region - 42
Upper West Region - 40
Bono Region - 18
Ahafo Region - 8
North East Region - 6
