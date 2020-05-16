2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded four more deaths to the novel coronavirus as the country’s number of cases rise to 5,638 according to the Ghana Health Service.

The Service’s website also reports an increase in the number of recoveries from 674 to 1,460 representing 786 new recoveries.

The new deaths, however, put the number of deceased at 28 as of May 15, 2020. Source: Ghana Health Service Check the regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region – 4,248

Ashanti Region – 798

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 87

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0