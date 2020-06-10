59 minutes ago

Ghana has confirmed 291 new cases of the novel Coronavirus. These new cases have pushed the country’s case count to 10,201.

The new figures represent a rise of 563 cases from the initial figure.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) made this know on their official website on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, some 110 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,755.

The death toll has also risen to 48.

The COVID-19 active cases, however, is now at 6,398.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the new cases were recorded in nine out the sixteen regions in Ghana.

The GHS explained, "the Greater Accra Region recorded 85 of the new cases, Ashanti Region recorded 65, Volta Region recorded 56, the Central Region recorded 50, Oti Region recorded ten (10), Western Region and Eastern Region recorded nine (9)each, Bono East Region also recorded six (6) and the Ahafo Region also recording its first case."

This implies that, all the 16 regions in Ghana have at least recorded a case of the novel Coronavirus.

The Greater Accra Region still leads the COVID-19 chart with 6,521 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.

Find below the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 6,521

Ashanti Region - 1,799

Western Region - 778

Central Region - 539

Eastern Region - 175

Volta Region - 158

Western North Region - 74

Upper East Region - 42

Oti Region - 38

Northern Region - 37

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 13

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1