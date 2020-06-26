1 hour ago

Eight more coronavirus patients have been confirmed dead, according to new updates released by the Ghana Health Service.

The latest update has catapulted the number of deaths to 103 from 95, the highest the country has recorded yet.

Per the new update also, the country has recorded another major surge in the spread of the virus as 361 more persons have tested positive for the virus.

Cumulatively, the number of recorded cases now stands at 15,834 from the previously recorded 15,473. This update comes barely 24 hours after the previous update.

The number of recoveries and discharges are 11,755 as 324 more infected persons have either been discharged without a second test or declared corona-virus free.

This pushes the number of active cases to 3,976 from 3947.

Per the regional updates, Greater Accra Region continues to hold on to its lead having cross 9000 cases while Bono and North East Region have 4 each.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 9,070

Ashanti Region - 3,161

Western Region - 1,276

Central Region - 799

Eastern Region - 486

Volta Region - 331

Upper East Region - 271

Oti Region - 108

Northern Region - 100

Western North Region - 94

Bono East Region - 47

Savannah Region - 38

Upper West Region - 35

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 4

Bono Region - 4