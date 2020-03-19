4 hours ago

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced the country has confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to nine (9).

“Unfortunately we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well,” his tweet a while ago read.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said health experts had told government officials that the next two weeks will be critical in Ghana's fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "the health experts tell us that the next two weeks are going to be critical in determining whether or not we are going to get significant community spread. They tell us that the general theory pandemic management is that often it is likely the numbers go up a bit before it curves or the situation gets better.

"Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term but they continue to assure us that the systems they are putting together and continue to ramp-up are such that we will be able to contain it and hold this virus in check."

Oppong Nkrumah affirmed the government's commitment in ensuring the safety of every citizen by ensuring that all the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus are adhered to.

At the briefing, it was revealed that the travel ban imposed on person's coming from countries that have recorded more than 200 cases of the disease is in full force.

This ban has led to several persons returned to their places of embarkation upon arrival in Ghana.

Covid-19 Update

Unfortunately we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well.

— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 19, 2020

Source: Ghanaweb.com