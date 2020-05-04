26 minutes ago

Ghana has now recorded 2,719 cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional recoveries making a total of 294, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The death toll however remains the same at 18.

This is the largest the country has recorded so far in one batch.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is still embarking on a massive testing and contact tracing exercise to ensure affected persons are identified as part of measures to further curb the spread of the virus.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 2,332

Ashanti Region - 124

Eastern Region - 94

Central Region - 38

Volta Region - 30

Oti Region - 23

Western Region - 21

Upper West Region - 19

Upper East Region - 19

Northern Region - 13

Western North Region - 4

North East Region - 2