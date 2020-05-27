1 hour ago

Ghana has recorded 153 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, pushing the country’s case count to 7,117.

The number of persons who have died from COVID-19 in Ghana has increased by two raising the total figure to 34.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, some 220 more persons have recovered from the disease.

The recoveries now stand at 2,317.

The total number of active cases, however, is 4,766.

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5008 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,085 and 344 cases respectively.

Ahafo and Bono East regions are yet to record a case of the virus.

Find below the regional case count

Greater Accra Region – 5008

Ashanti Region – 1,085

Western Region – 344

Central Region – 337

Eastern Region – 108

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0