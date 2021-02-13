Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that the country's active cases are inching towards 8,000 as of 8th February 2021.
Currently, 790 new cases have been recorded taking the active cases to 7,509.
The latest update also disclosed that 11 more people have died from the virus; increasing the tally from 494 to 505.
218 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered/discharge to 66,333.
According to the GHS, as of 8th February 2021, 109 of the active cases, were in severe conditions, with 28 in critical condition.
Ghana has so far recorded a total of 74,347 cases of the virus since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 43,497
Ashanti Region - 13,361
Western Region - 4,223
Eastern Region - 3,217
Central Region - 2,514
Volta Region - 1,228
Bono East Region - 922
Northern Region - 802
Upper East Region - 755
Bono Region - 748
Western North Region - 737
Ahafo Region - 565
Oti Region - 254
Upper West Region - 254
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 37
