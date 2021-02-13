2 hours ago

Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that the country's active cases are inching towards 8,000 as of 8th February 2021.

Currently, 790 new cases have been recorded taking the active cases to 7,509.

The latest update also disclosed that 11 more people have died from the virus; increasing the tally from 494 to 505.

218 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered/discharge to 66,333.

According to the GHS, as of 8th February 2021, 109 of the active cases, were in severe conditions, with 28 in critical condition.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 74,347 cases of the virus since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 43,497

Ashanti Region - 13,361

Western Region - 4,223

Eastern Region - 3,217

Central Region - 2,514

Volta Region - 1,228

Bono East Region - 922

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Bono Region - 748

Western North Region - 737

Ahafo Region - 565

Oti Region - 254

Upper West Region - 254

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37