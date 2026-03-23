9 hours ago

Ghanaian forward David Osei maintained his impressive scoring form as he found the net in SK Artis Brno’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Tasovice in the Czech Divize D.

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‎The 21-year-old scored his side’s second goal of the match, helping to set the tone for a dominant display that left their opponents with little chance. His latest strike means he has now scored five goals in just four appearances since joining the club.

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‎Osei only arrived at SK Artis Brno during the winter transfer window from CD Leganés, but has quickly adapted to life in Czech football, emerging as a key figure in attack.

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‎His strong start has not only boosted his team’s performances but also drawn attention to his growing confidence and sharp finishing ability.

If his current form continues, the young Ghanaian could prove to be one of the standout performers in the league this season.