10 hours ago

Ghanaian forward David Osei continued his rich vein of form by scoring twice in SK Artis Brno’s emphatic 6-1 away victory over Slovan Havlickuv in the Czech Divizie D.

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‎The 21-year-old striker delivered another standout performance, taking his tally to eight goals in his last five matches, underlining his growing importance to the team.

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‎Osei’s latest brace also marks the third time he has scored twice in a single game since joining the club in January, highlighting his consistency in front of goal.

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‎His performances have not only boosted Brno’s attacking strength but have also drawn attention to his development, with the young forward showing both sharp finishing and increasing confidence in his all-round play.

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‎With his current form, Osei is quickly establishing himself as one of the key players for his side, as he continues to make a strong impression in Czech football.