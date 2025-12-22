42 minutes ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has decried what he described as a worrying trend in the decline of democratic principles in the country and the weakening of state institutions under the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Democracy, he emphasised, relies heavily on respect for the rule of law in which state institutions must act impartially and protect the rights of all citizens.

However, Osahen Afenyo-Markin expressed concerns about visible signs of political intimidation and weakened due process, citing the indecent haste in the removal from office of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkorno

“Actions by some state agencies suggest targeting of opposition figures, which threatens democratic stability. Our Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye, was targeted, and we know that our Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, is undergoing what we call malicious prosecution.

“We have also seen instances where the rights to bail and fair treatment have been ignored. Some opposition figures have been held in custody contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution.

“This trend is troubling. We want to encourage EOCO to undertake its work with professionalism. The way they are using bail to intimidate, to frustrate, and to deny some known NPP officials of their rights is most unfair.

“The law must protect every citizen equally, and any departure from these safeguards creates serious risks for our democracy,” Osahen Afenyo-Markin who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, cautioned.

Delivering his closing statement as Parliament adjourned sine die on Friday, December 19, 2025, the Minority Leader reaffirmed the commitment of his side to defend freedom, justice, and democratic accountability.

The Minority, he stressed, will not remain silent in the face of democratic decline under the current government.

He noted that protecting democracy demanded courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve.

“The course of freedom and justice is the defining responsibility of our cause, and though defending it is demanding, we, the caucus, shall not relent.

“We, the Minority, will not sit by and fold our arms until it is too late,” he added.

Need to safeguard Ghana’s democracy

The Minority Leader called for collective national responsibility in safeguarding democracy, urging key institutions and citizens to play their roles without fear or compromise.

Represention in Parliament

The Minority Leader decried what he also termed the Manipulation of Parliamentary Representation.

“We have seen clear manipulation of parliamentary representation through our courts. And I dare say on behalf of the Minority that democracy rests on one sacred principle: the people choose their representatives. Not judges. Not bureaucrats. Not political schemers working in shadows.

“Yet we have watched a calculated assault on parliamentary representation unfold before our eyes.

“In Kpandai, a single High Court judge sought to annul an election and order a rerun. This House rushed to declare the seat vacant. We urged restraint. We pleaded for patience. We asked that the higher courts be heard. We were ignored.

“It took the Supreme Court—on December 16, 2025—to remind this nation that constitutional questions are not administrative footnotes.

“The Court ordered the Electoral Commission to halt all preparations. Not because the law was unclear. But because the haste was dangerous,” he pointed out.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin also urged a courageous, free, and fair media landscape; faith-based institutions that model integrity; and civil society organisations that remain spaces for truth and intellectual honesty.

He underscored the importance of active citizenship, cautioning against public apathy in the face of democratic challenges.

“We need citizens who are active participants in our democracy, not passive spectators to its erosion,” he added.

Minority to resist oppression

Osahen Afenyo-Markin has rejected the notion that the Minority would tolerate oppression or injustice, insisting that resistance remained central to the mission of the caucus.

“The spirit of the mighty Minority Caucus does not say we will manage democratic decline under this government. It does not say we will adapt to injustice… It says we will resist oppression, and we will overcome,” he stated.

Still a member of ECOWAS Parliament

Osahen Afenyo-Markin also expressed concern over plans to remove him from ECOWAS Parliament and being summoned before the Privileges Committee for purportedly disobeying a parliamentary resolution on Ghana’s representation at the sub-regional legislature.

He maintained that he currently served as the Third Deputy Speaker at the ECOWAS Parliament, with his tenure running until 2028, and insisted that “no one can remove me.”

‘Media is lifeblood of democracy’

In acknowledging their work, the Minority Leader has described the media as the “lifeblood of democracy” commending the Parliamentary Press Corps for their dedicated coverage of parliamentary proceedings during the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

He praised the journalists for their professionalism and commitment, noting that their work ensured transparency and kept citizens informed about the activities of the legislature.

He urged Members of Parliament to use the recess period to attend to their health, stressing that “knowing your health condition is better in order to treat it.”

The Minority Leader underscored the importance of wellness for effective service delivery, encouraging his colleagues to undergo medical check-ups before the next session resumed.

Parliament’s adjournment

The Minority Leader’s remarks capped the end of the Third Meeting of the First Session, which saw extensive debates and legislative business before Parliament adjourned for the Christmas recess.

Parliament adjourned on Friday, December 19, 2025 sine die the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament after 35 sittings held within nine weeks.

The adjournment brings to a close week of deliberations, debates, and legislative business that saw Members of Parliament (MPs) consider a wide range of motions, bills, and reports.

During the period, the House engaged in extensive discussions on national policy matters, scrutinised government proposals, and exercised its oversight responsibilities across various sectors.

The Minority Leader emphasised the importance of collaboration across the political divide to ensure that Parliament remained a strong pillar of Ghana’s democracy.

The adjournment sine die means the House will reconvene at the start of the next meeting in the new year, with fresh business expected to be tabled for consideration.