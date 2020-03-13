8 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker, Sheriff Deo Mohammed insists he has the mental strength to bounce back from the Coronavirus break to help his side FC Arouca accomplish their dream of gaining promotion to the second division league in Portugal.

The 26-year old former Inter Allies forward plays in the Campeonato de Portugal and hopes to help the team restore their lost fame in Portugal.

Portuguese football has been temporarily suspended as a result of the global covid-19 pandemic but Deo Mohammed believes the break wouldn’t negatively affect their qualification dream when football finally returns to normalcy in the coming days.

"It’s very unfortunate that there is no football activities currently going on here in Portugal as a result of the Coronavirus but I strongly believe that we would all bounce back stronger soon on the pitch,” Deo Mohammed said in an interview.

He added ”I think the Coronavirus to a larger extent has hugely affected this season’s calendar but that not withstanding, we are focused and would do our best to accomplish our dream of restoring FC Arouca to its glory days by clinching qualification to the Second Division,”

F.C Arouca currently top the Campeonato de Portugal Group B log with 58 points after match day twenty-five as they chase qualification to the LigaPro in the 2019/2020 season.