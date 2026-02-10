7 hours ago

Ghanaian teenager Douglas Owusu enjoyed a breakthrough moment in Serbia at the weekend, earning a place in the Sofascore Team of the Week after an eye-catching display for Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade.

The 19-year-old was at the heart of Red Star’s dominant 5–0 victory over Novi Pazar in the Serbian top flight, registering his first goal and first assist for the club. It was a performance that underlined his growing confidence and influence in the side.

Owusu’s contributions helped set the tone for a one-sided contest, as Red Star overwhelmed their opponents with pace, precision and attacking flair. His ability to combine end product with energy did not go unnoticed, earning him recognition among the league’s standout performers of the round.

For the young Ghanaian, the Sofascore honour represents a significant milestone as he continues to adapt to life and football in Europe. Back home, his rise will be closely followed by fans eager to see another promising talent making his mark abroad.

With his first goal and assist now on the board, Owusu will be hoping this performance is the start of a consistent run in Red Star colours.