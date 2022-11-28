1 hour ago

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name ‘Fameye’, has revealed that the current economic conditions in Ghana have compelled him to change what he consumes.

Speaking to DJ Reuben on the Drivetime Show on Luv FM in Kumasi, the musician said he now consumes more gari and beans, a local delicacy popularly known as ‘gob3’, because of the hikes in food prices.

“I didn’t like ‘gob3’ but the state of the economy has now made me join the ‘gob3’ eaters association in Ghana. Now the prices of rice and even ‘gob3’ are ever-increasing which is why I added all of these in my song to tell my people to believe in God that he has done it already and it shall be well although things are hard in the country”.

While praying the government to put in work to reduce the hardship in the country, he acknowledged despite the global economic challenges, Ghana seems to be the worst hit by the impact.

The singer revealed he was not a fan of the popular ‘gob3’ but today the Ghanaian food is now his go-to dish for survival, he told DJ Reuben in the interview which was part of his tour in the Ashanti Region to promote his new song which speaks on the current economic conditions in Ghana.

The new song, which is titled ‘PRESSURE’ and available on all streaming platforms, is meant to give hope to music lovers in today’s difficult times.

Fameye says he wants the Ghanaian people, especially his fans to listen and have something to smile about.