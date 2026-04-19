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Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that Ghana’s recent strong economic performance is the result of deep structural reforms rather than temporary policy measures.

He made this known during a meeting with international investors on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings 2026 in Washington.

According to Dr Forson, the country’s growth has exceeded expectations, driven largely by strong performance in the services and agriculture sectors. He added that inflation continues to decline steadily, supported by tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation, and a strengthening cedi.

“These are not cosmetic gains. They are outcomes of well-thought-out reforms, backed by laws and disciplined implementation,” he emphasised.

The Finance Minister assured investors that the government remains committed to consolidating these gains while advancing reforms aimed at building a resilient, inclusive, and growth-driven economy.

He outlined key measures including reducing the size of government, amending the Public Financial Management Act to introduce fiscal rules, and establishing oversight bodies such as an independent Fiscal Council and an Office of Value for Money.

Dr Forson also highlighted reforms in public financial management, petroleum revenue prioritisation, tax administration, and the restructuring of royalties to support infrastructure development.

Additional efforts, he noted, include payroll audits, programme rationalisation, energy sector reforms, and the restructuring of the Ghana Cocoa Board to improve efficiency and accountability.

He further indicated that Ghana’s external position has strengthened, supported by increased gold and cocoa exports, higher reserves, and ongoing debt restructuring efforts nearing completion.

“These reforms have translated into tangible market outcomes,” he said, citing declining bond yields and improved sovereign credit ratings.

Dr Forson added that the progress made in 2025 has created a solid foundation for sustained recovery and policy stability.

“Our focus now is to consolidate these gains, strengthen investor confidence, and build a more resilient and inclusive economy,” he said.

Investors at the meeting commended Ghana’s economic reset agenda, praising the depth of reforms and progress made in stabilising the economy and restoring credibility.