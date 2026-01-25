2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has said he is pleasantly surprised by the speed at which Ghana’s economy is rebounding, noting that the recovery has been quicker than he anticipated when his administration took office in the midst of severe economic difficulties.

Speaking at the First Sky Group’s Thanksgiving Service in the Northern Region on Sunday, January 25, the President said the pace of improvement has surpassed initial expectations and has attracted praise from international partners, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

He explained that the economic conditions inherited by his government were so challenging that he initially expected it would take at least two years before meaningful progress would be evident.

The President cited key macroeconomic indicators, particularly the significant drop in inflation and the strong performance of the Ghanaian cedi, as clear signs that the economy is stabilising.

President Mahama attributed the progress to sound policy choices, fiscal discipline, and divine intervention.

“Having been in office before, I knew how deep the crisis was. In my own assessment, I believed it would take about two years to see a turnaround. But here we are, and we can only say ‘Ebenezer’ for how far God has brought us,” he said.

He added that officials from the IMF and World Bank have expressed amazement at Ghana’s progress during their engagements with government.

“Each time I interact with IMF and World Bank officials, they are astonished by what has happened. Ghana has become a reference point for them. Reducing inflation from 23.8 percent to 5.4 percent within a year and witnessing the cedi appreciate by about 37 percent is remarkable. It is by the grace of God,” the President stated.