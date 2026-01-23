2 hours ago

Ghana’s economy is projected to expand by around 6% by the end of 2026, surpassing the International Monetary Fund’s earlier average growth estimate of 4.8%. The forecast positions Ghana as a potential economic outlier on the African continent over the medium term.

Speaking on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Senior Partner at AB & David, David Ofosu-Dorte, highlighted that while much of Africa continues to face global uncertainties and uneven recovery, a select group of countries is expected to grow faster than the continental average — with Ghana among them.

“When it comes to average growth in Africa, the projection for 2026 is about 4%, but there are outliers,” he said.

According to Mr. Ofosu-Dorte, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Kenya are projected to outperform this benchmark, driven by structural reforms, sectoral diversification, and shifting investment flows.

“Nigeria is projected to grow at about 4.2%, Ghana at 5.8% — and I believe Ghana could reach about 6%. Ethiopia is projected at 7.6%, and Kenya at 5.4%,” he noted.

He cautioned, however, that Africa’s growth story will not be uniform. Uganda, for example, is expected to achieve growth rates of over 8%, potentially reaching 10%, largely due to recent oil discoveries and the UNOC project, though some data gaps remain.

For Ghana and other fast-growing economies, Mr. Ofosu-Dorte emphasized that targeted, sector-specific strategies offer the greatest opportunities, rather than broad, one-size-fits-all growth approaches.

“Africa’s growth, for those who believe in business strategy, should focus on various sectors,” he said, identifying agribusiness, education, oil and gas, and the digital economy as key pillars. He also noted the impact of demographic shifts, particularly the rise of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, on investment priorities.

“Projects come in when you take into account the rise of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. That’s why sectors like entertainment, apparel, and the digital economy are becoming increasingly important,” he added.

As investment flows intensify and consumer-driven sectors gain momentum, analysts say countries that align policy, investment, and innovation around these trends — including Ghana — are best positioned to sustain above-average growth beyond 2026.